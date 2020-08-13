EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville High School golfer Riley Burns signed a National Letter of Intent Thursday afternoon to play college golf at the next level.

Burns signed with Central Methodist which is in Fayette, Missouri.

“The very first time I went to the school, it felt very at home," she said. "During the second, I finished the visit I decided I could go the next day and I'd be perfectly fine. I had a few other schools talk to me but no other offers."

Burns said that the 2020 girls fall golf season will be very different than before the COVID-19 Pandemic. However, she said: "I am happy we get to play. There will not be as many people watching us play and not much travel but we still get to play.”



The Central Methodist Eagles play in the Heart of American Athletic Conference and will be coached by Stephen Main.

Burns as a junior last year with Edwardsville High School, shot a 179 at last year's Southwestern Conference girls golf tournament to help the Tigers take second place.

