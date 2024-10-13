BELLEVILLE - The Edwardsville High girls tennis team won all six flights in the singles and three flights in the doubles to win their sixth consecutive Southwestern Conference championship in the league's tournament, held over the weekend at Belleville East and Belleville West high schools.

The Tigers won the championship with 63 points, while Belleville West was second with 46 points, Alton came in third with 41 points, O'Fallon was fourth at 38 points, in fifth place was Belleville East with 30 points, Collinsville came in sixth with 25 points, and East St. Louis was seventh with four points..

In the singles, Dia Kannan won the number one flight, winning over Lilly Schuler of Alton in the semifinal 6-4, 6-4, then won the final over Natalie Spihlman 6-1, 6-2. The number two flight went to Katie Woods, who won her semifinal match 6-1, 6-2, and the final 6-3, 6-1, while the number three flight was won by Sophie Byron, winning her semifinal match 6-1, 6-0, and the final, also by 6-1, 6-0.

In the number four flight, Gabi Hill took the semifinal match 6-1, 6-1, and the final 6-1, 6-4, to win the title, while in the number five flight, Bina Sellimi won her semifinal match 6-0, 6-0, and the final 6-0, 6-1. The number six flight was won by Amelia Hill, who won her semifinal match 6-2, 6-1, to complete the singles sweep for the Tigers.

In the doubles, played on Friday, in the number one flight, Woods and Byron won the title, winning the semifinal match 6-0, 6-0, then taking the final over Annabelle Brunner and Abby Treadway of the Maroons 6-0. 7-5. In the number two flight, Kannan and Hill won the semifinal over Belleville West's Morgan Seagle and Gabby Patterson 6-3, 4-6, 10-7, then won the final 6-1, 6-3. In the third flight, Selimi and Veda Kamminini won their semifinal match 6-0, 6-0, then took the final 6-3, 6-2 to finish the sweep of the doubles.

Edwardsville and the other conference teams will compete in the IHSA Class 2A sectional tournament at Chatham Glenwood on Oct. 18-19, with the top four in singles and doubles moving on to the state tournament, which will be held Oct 24-26, at Arlington Heights Hersey high school and other venues in northwest suburban Chicago.

