BETHALTO, — Edwardsville High School dominated the Bethalto IHSA Girls Wrestling Regional Tournament, capturing the team championship and producing three regional champions during the two-day event held at Civic Memorial High School. The Tigers secured their victory with a total of 239 points, marking their second consecutive regional title.

The tournament concluded Saturday, with Roxana's Chloe Skiles earning a championship title in the 130-pound weight class by defeating Anna-Jonesboro's Zoee Sadler 3-0. Skiles advanced to the finals after a quarterfinal victory on Friday and a quick pin of Brielle Becker in just 24 seconds in the semifinals.

Madelynn Murphy, Skiles' teammate, also qualified for the Highland sectional, finishing second at 100 pounds after losing to Edwardsville's Emma Rogers in the championship match.

Civic Memorial had three sectional qualifiers: Kendall Moss-Smith, who placed second at 115 pounds; Alicia Dominguez, who finished third at 130 pounds; and Audrey Whipple, who took fourth at 145 pounds. Moss-Smith was defeated in the championship match by Delaney Measimer of Carbondale with a 14-6 major decision, while Dominguez secured her third-place spot by pinning Edwardsville's Olive Linhorst in 58 seconds. Whipple was pinned by Triad's Harmony Martin in the third-place bout.

In addition to Rogers, Edwardsville saw two other wrestlers crowned as regional champions: Genevieve Dykstra at 110 pounds and Vickie White at 190 pounds.

The overall team standings saw Collinsville finish in second place with 135 points, followed by Triad with 94 points, and both Cahokia and Granite City tied with 87 points.

Other Edwardsville wrestlers advancing to the sectional include second-place finishers Allie Chong at 120 pounds, Brooklyn Alldredge at 125 pounds, Holly Zugmaier at 135 pounds, and Lydia Blind at 140 pounds, as well as third-place finisher Gianna Linhorst at 115 pounds and fourth-place finishers Maddy Allen at 105 pounds and Olive Linhorst at 130 pounds.

