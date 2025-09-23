EDWARDSVILLE - During their regular meeting on Sept. 22, 2025, the Edwardsville Community Unit School District #7 discussed where to host graduation for the Class of 2026.

Superintendent Dr. Patrick Shelton explained that the district released “a brief survey” to parents and students of the Class of 2026 asking if they would prefer to experience graduation at the SIUE Vadalabene Center or the Edwardsville High School gymnasium.

“As we mentioned at the last meeting, it’s pretty much a cost-neutral move,” he said.

During the Board work session earlier in the month, Shelton explained that the SIUE Vadalabene Center holds more people than the EHS gymnasium. The Class of 2025 graduation was held at the SIUE Vadalabene Center due to construction at the high school.

Shelton asked the Board to consider where graduation should be held moving forward. The Board asked the district to put out a survey to parents and students so they could decide.

They received 365 responses from parents. 82% of parents indicated they would prefer the SIUE Vadalabene Center.

They received 135 responses from students. 61% of students preferred the SIUE Vadalabene Center.

“At this point, we need some feedback from the board on moving forward with scheduling graduation at SIUE Vadalabene Center if that’s what the survey said,” Shelton noted.

He asked the Board if they would like to consider this as “a multi-year endeavor” or if they want the district to survey students and parents again for the Class of 2027.

“Personally, I know that we want one class deciding for future classes,” said Board President Bob Paty. “It seems like a pretty simple thing to come back each year [and survey].”

Board member Sara Bauer clarified that the move to SIUE doesn’t incur any additional costs beyond what the district already pays for graduation. Member Lynne Sanderson added that there is more parking and seating available at SIUE Vadalabene Center than at Edwardsville High School.

The Board agreed to move forward with scheduling the Class of 2026 graduation at the SIUE Vadalabene Center.

