BOYS SWIMMING AND DIVING

EDWARDSVILLE 140, SPRINGFIELD SACRED HEART-GRIFFIN 41: Edwardsville's boys swimming and diving team took a 140-41 road win over Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin Thursday night.

EHS went to 4-0 on the year with the win.

Brian Baggette was a triple winner on the day for the Tigers, winning the 200 individual medley (2:01.56) and 100 freestyle (52.46); and was on the winning 4x100 freestyle relay team. Other winners on the night included Benny Benson in 200 free (2:01.56); Tyler Morris in 50 free (22.90); Logan Mills in 100 butterfly (1:00.58); Graham Peterson in 500 free (5:36.68); Matthew Doyle in 100 backstroke (1:03.26); and Spencer Sholl in 100 breaststroke (1:09.84); the three relay teams all took wins. Mark Schoolman was second in the diving competition.

Second-place finishers for the Tigers were Peterson in the 200 free (2:06.60); Noah May in the 200 I.M. (2:17.47); Mills in the 50 free (24.22); Sholl in the 100 free (58.24); May in the 500 free (5:36.96); and McLain Oertle in the 100 breast (1:12.46).

"It was our first travel meet of the season which is always a fun experience," Edwardsville head boys swim coach Christian Rhoten said. "We got the swim in the pool sectionals is in which is going to give us some much needed experience. Our swims were about what was expected this time of year when we are really in the heart of our intense training. We are looking forward to our trip to the Iron Invite at Normal Community High School on Saturday."

