EDWARDSVILLE – The Edwardsville High School Marching Band and Color Guard and the Dance Team marked Senior Night at halftime of Friday’s varsity football game against Granite City with a dynamic performance.

Edwardsville High School will host a playoff football game this upcoming weekend and the group will perform again. Senior members were recognized in pre-game festivities. Game time and date have not been announced for the upcoming football playoff contest.

During halftime, the band performed their 2016 field competition show entitled "War of the Roses.” Props and musicians were positioned on the football field for the performance.

Marching Tigers Band Booster reps reminded the public that the 24th Annual Edwardsville Marching Tigers Craft Show is scheduled the weekend of Nov. 12-13 at Edwardsville High School.

