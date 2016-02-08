PEORIA - The Edwardsville High School Band, Choir and Orchestra students performed at a high level recently at the ILMEA All-State competition.

These students first auditioned and were selected to participate in ILMEA Districts and then, from music students throughout Illinois, were chosen to be part of ILMEA All-State.

The students traveled to Peoria early on a Thursday, where they again auditioned for All-State or the Honors ensembles and spent the next three days rehearsing with world-renowned conductors. On the final day, Saturday, they performed in the Peoria Civic Center Arena for thousands of people.

‘These students represent the music department, District 7, and the Edwardsville community with pride,” said Carmen JM Knight, associate director of bands for EHS.

“The ensembles gave a stellar performance, Edwardsville High School Orchestra Director Victoria Voumard said. “The programming was very demanding music and all groups, symphonic orchestra, band and chorus rose to the task and gave a brilliant performance. It was exciting to perform at the Peoria Civic Center Arena.”

Emily Ottwein is the director of the EHS chorus.

