EDWARDSVILLE - New this year, Edwardsville High School will limit the guests welcome at their homecoming dance.

Only current high school students will be allowed to attend this year’s EHS homecoming dance, scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025. This change aims to promote safety and aligns EHS with many local schools that have the same policy.

After last year’s homecoming dance, Principal Alex Fox and administrators raised concerns about the policies surrounding the dance. Guests up to the age of 20 were allowed to attend if invited by an EHS student, meaning the guests in attendance could range between ages 13–20.

EHS administrators decided to seek parent feedback. In Spring 2025, Fox sent a survey to parents of students in grades 9–11. The survey revealed that 82% of parents supported a policy change that would limit guests to only those enrolled in high school.

With those survey results in mind, this year’s homecoming dance will only welcome current high school students. This change was communicated to EHS families.

Fox believes the policy change is in the best interest of EHS students. The school is limited in its ability to screen guests who are not enrolled at the high school. The new policy alleviates that concern and prioritizes the safety and enjoyment of EHS students during the dance.

Additionally, many schools limit their guests to current high school students. The new policy aligns EHS with the area schools.

But Fox and other district administrators note that the larger Edwardsville community is still welcome to enjoy Homecoming Week.

The parade is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2025. The route will begin at Eden Church and travel down Main Street to St. Louis Street in downtown Edwardsville, ending at the newly renovated Lincoln Middle School.

The homecoming football game kicks off at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 17, against Alton High School. Homecoming Court members will be recognized, and the king and queen will be crowned at halftime.

