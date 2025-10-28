Listen to the story

EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville High School had the following orchestra members selected to attend the ILMEA All-District event at Belleville West High School.

The orchestra students are Ben Alexander, violin, Dylan Brueggeman, cello, Alan Chen, violin, Precia Chimaren, violin, Jack Conkovich, violin, Adam Cundiff, cello, Raevadee Dombrowski, viola, Vylaisri Dombrowski, violin, Maeve Durkee, viola, Olivia Frailey, violin, Jayla Gathing, cello, Jared Ge, violin, Lyla Hahn, cello, Gwen Harkey, violin, Hyrum Hawk, violin, Grace Hilliard, bass, Priyalakshmi Janardhan, cello, Clara Johnson, violin, Zoe Kaufmann, violin, Ian Kim, viola, Alison Kirk, bass, Katelyn Long, violin, August Meiser, bass, Annica Miller, violin, Paige Muskopf, violin, Kaitlyn Nelson, violin, Joby Nelson, bass, Liya Perham, viola, Elisabeth Preston, violin, Lily Reynolds, cello, Eleanor Reynolds, cello, Isabelle Robinson, violin, Hannah Stahlheber, violin, Jonah Tinge, violin, Kaleah Walker, violin, Ben Waymire, bass, Poe Wilkens, cello and Amelia Zhang, viola.

Choir members selected to participate in the ILMEA All-District event are: Melanie Alexander, Aneeta Anu, Aster Carson, Ella Carter, Reggie Cummins, Michael Fuller, Elliott Huff, Mark Hill, Xavian Humphrey, Elijah Hynes, Zara Omotola, Celia Parise, McKayla Patterson, Graham Pezza, Bella Pizziferro, Emily Raymer, Eliot Riechmann, Zoe Ritter, Avery Schwalb, Evie Sykes, MaKenzie Tarr, Liv Warner, and Owen Zürcher.

EHS band members at the All-District festival are as follows:

Zinnia Allen, percussion, Jeffrey Andrews, baritone saxophone, Eaghan Bester, horn, Koen Cundiff, alto saxophone, Rheece Garavalia, bass trombone, Aspen Gregory, horn, David Maloney, clarinet, Mason Mitton, bassoon, Nolan Sanders, tuba, Margaret Stacy, flute, Daniel Tossey, clarinet, and John Williams, trumpet.

