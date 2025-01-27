EDWARDSVILLE — The Edwardsville High School cheerleading teams showcased their skills at the 2025 Southwestern Conference Championship, with the junior varsity team achieving the highest score in the conference and their best performance of the season. The varsity team also performed admirably, securing a second-place finish.

The event highlighted the dedication and hard work of the junior varsity squad, which celebrated numerous personal achievements among its members.

Article continues after sponsor message

"We could not be more proud of this team's hard work and success," the coaching staff from the team stated.

The coaching staff expressed their determination to continue improving as Edwardsville prepares for the upcoming sectional.

The cheerleaders acknowledged the support from their families and the community, thanking them for their encouragement throughout the season. They also congratulated O'Fallon cheerleading for their first-place performance at the varsity conference championship, highlighting the competitive spirit of the event.

More like this: