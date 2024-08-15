EDWARDSVILLE – Alex Fox, the new interim principal of Edwardsville High School, joined other school officials outside the school to greet students on their first official day on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024.

The greeting by administrators and teaching staff was aimed to set a positive tone for the upcoming academic year.

Fox expressed enthusiasm about the student body, stating, "These kids are probably the best overall student body in the state of Illinois. If you don’t think that way, just look at our overall high-level academic performances, our performing arts kids, athletes, and regular general students."

The interim principal highlighted the importance of all students, including those who may feel undervalued, and said some of those people set the tone for the rest of the students and are as critical to the success of the school as anyone else.

The first day was marked by excitement and optimism from both students and staff.

"Seeing the smiles and waves is wonderful, along with the first-day-of-school outfits, and how the kids are excited, and the staff is excited," Fox said. "We want to make it the best year we can."

The greeting demonstrated the school's commitment to fostering a welcoming and supportive environment as students embark on a new academic journey.