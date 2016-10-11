EDWARDSVILLE – This was a rarity, but Edwardsville High School had its first tie for homecoming queen and king at the Saturday night dance in the gymnasium.

The kings/queens were: Isaac Bertels and Lily Grieve and Daniel Picchiotti and Mary Webb.

“That’s the first time we’ve had a king and queen couple tie since I’ve been doing student council,” Melissa Beck, who coordinates the homecoming activities, said.

The dance was the final event in the homecoming proceedings. The theme for the week was “Into the Jungle.”

Beck said it was overall “a fabulous week.”

“Every event was well-attended and the students were very excited and well-behaved,” she said. “The fact that we can do all of the events that we do speaks volumes about our school and how wonderful it is. I really appreciate all of the administration, staff and parent volunteers that help to make everything happen.”

Beck said it was her hope and the vision of other organizers that the kids had a week full of “amazing memories.”

