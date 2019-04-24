EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE Senior catcher Brock Weimer, an Edwardsville High School graduate, matched the school's career record with his 33rd home run, a fifth-inning grand slam, as SIUE routed Western Illinois 15-2 in eight innings.

Weimer tied former SIUE outfielder Devin Caldwell with his 33rd home run. Caldwell hit 33 homers for the Cougars from 2011-2014.

"Brock has done a tremendous job for us so far and I am happy for him to reach this accomplishment," SIUE Head Coach Sean Lyons said. "We have more time in the season for him to surpass the record."

It was the second time in a week that the Cougars have won via the run rule over the Leathernecks. The 15 runs are the second most SIUE has scored in a game this year.

Offensively, things are moving in the right direction. The Guys are approaching their at-bats with a lot of confidence right now.

The Cougars have won seven of their last eight games and improved to 16-22 overall. Western Illinois fell to 15-23.

Weimer's grand slam, his second this season and the fourth of his career, accounted for all four runs in a four-run fifth inning which gave the Cougars a 6-1.

The grand slam helped separate us and get things going in the right direction.

SIUE then scored a single run in the sixth, three in the seventh and then added five runs in the eighth.

The Cougars scored the 15 runs on just seven hits. SIUE took advantage of 12 Western Illinois walks and three errors. Weimer was the only Cougar to have more than a single hit. He finished 2-4. Justin Perkins was 1-3 with three RBIs. Perkins currently has a nine-game hitting streak, which is the second longest this year by a Cougar. Raul Elguezabal was 1-4 with a pair of RBIs.

Cameron Prayer started and worked three innings. He allowed a run, struck out five and did not walk a batter.

"Cam did a nice job in his first start in a while," Lyons said. "His command was good and he gave up no free bases."

Ryan Byrd followed and worked 2 1/3 scoreless innings. He struck out four and walked one to earn his third win of the year. Western Illinois loaded the bases with nobody out thanks to a walk and a pair of hits in the fifth before Byrd struck out the next three hitters in order.

"Ryan Byrd had another good outing," Lyons added. "He got us through a big jam in the fifth inning."

SIUE returns to road to continue Ohio Valley Conference play at Austin Peay Friday-Sunday.

"We get back into OVC play and we're getting into some very important weekends," Lyons said. "Austin Peay is a quality opponent. Guys are feeling good and we want that momentum to continue."

