EDWARDSVILLE — The Edwardsville High School Cheerleading Team will hold its 5th Annual Golf Scramble on Monday, Sept. 22, 2025, at Sunset Hills Country Club to raise funds supporting the program.

The event will begin at 1 p.m. with a shotgun start at 2525 South State Route 157 in Edwardsville.

The fundraiser aims to benefit the Edwardsville High School Cheerleading Team, which includes 50 members across three squads. As a 501(c)(3) organization, all proceeds will go through the EHS Cheer Booster Club to cover operational needs, uniforms for football and basketball seasons, competition travel expenses and entry fees for multiple trips to Chicago, choreography for competition routines, team-building activities, stunt and tumbling workshops, skill enhancement opportunities, and the end-of-season banquet.

Organizers said sponsorships will be recognized throughout the 2025-2026 season, with names displayed on event programs, team T-shirts, and banners at home competitions, clinics, fundraisers, and football and basketball games. Donations are also welcome and will be acknowledged by the team. Sponsorship letters will be provided to contributors.

The Edwardsville High School Cheerleading Team recently finished fourth at the Illinois High School Association State competition and secured the Sectional Championship for the varsity team.

For more information or to make a donation, visit https://cheer-golfscramble.square.site/.

