The Edwardsville High Chamber Orchestra was one of the highlights of the Edwardsville Arts Fair entertainment. (Photo by Dan Brannan)EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville High School Chamber Orchestra recorded a captivating performance at the annual Edwardsville Art Fair on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, showcasing the talents of its student musicians.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

The event took place at Edwardsville City Park, drawing attendees to enjoy a blend of visual and performing arts.

Article continues after sponsor message

The orchestra featured violinists Vylai Dombrowski, Elise Larrew, Paige Muskopf, Izzy Robinson, Gwen Harkey, Elisabeth Preston, and Emma Spencer. Viola players included Ian Kim, Liya Perham, and Dori Kelly. Cellists Darby Christian, Dylan Brueggeman, Eleanor Reynolds, Priyalakshmi Janardhan, Poe Wilkens, and Lily Reynolds contributed to the performance, along with double bassist August Meiser.

Following the chamber orchestra’s set, the Edwardsville Chamber Choir, directed by Emily Ottwein, took the stage and continued to capture the audience with highly regarded musical offerings.

The performances were part of the art fair’s effort to provide a diverse cultural experience for attendees.

EHS orchestra director Victoria Voumard with her group at the Edwardsville Arts Fair.

More like this:

National Night Out In Troy Deemed A Huge Success
Aug 7, 2025
Employees Fund 1,545 Donation To Glen-Ed Food Pantry Through Revity Threads of Kindness
Jul 30, 2025
Troy/Maryville/St. Jacob/ Marine 2025 Fall City/Village Wide Garage Sales Announced  
Aug 19, 2025
Chamber Of Commerce Seeks Fall College Interns
Jul 14, 2025
Grafton Applauds City Boosters for Dedication and Hard Work
Sep 18, 2025

 