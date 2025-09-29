EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville High School Chamber Orchestra recorded a captivating performance at the annual Edwardsville Art Fair on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, showcasing the talents of its student musicians.

The event took place at Edwardsville City Park, drawing attendees to enjoy a blend of visual and performing arts.

The orchestra featured violinists Vylai Dombrowski, Elise Larrew, Paige Muskopf, Izzy Robinson, Gwen Harkey, Elisabeth Preston, and Emma Spencer. Viola players included Ian Kim, Liya Perham, and Dori Kelly. Cellists Darby Christian, Dylan Brueggeman, Eleanor Reynolds, Priyalakshmi Janardhan, Poe Wilkens, and Lily Reynolds contributed to the performance, along with double bassist August Meiser.

Following the chamber orchestra’s set, the Edwardsville Chamber Choir, directed by Emily Ottwein, took the stage and continued to capture the audience with highly regarded musical offerings.

The performances were part of the art fair’s effort to provide a diverse cultural experience for attendees.

