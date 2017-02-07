EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville boys basketball coach Mike Waldo will be going for his 700th career victory when the Tigers host DeSmet of St. Louis at 7:30 p.m. tonight at Lucco-Jackson Gym.

The Tigers enter the game with a 20-1 record, having defeated East St. Louis on the road Friday night in a Southwestern Conference game; EHS stands at 8-1 in the league, a half-game over the 8-2 Flyers.

Waldo, a graduate of Granite City North, took the reins of the Tiger program for the 1987-88 season, replacing Bud Vallino, following a stint at Marquette Catholic in Alton. Waldo has coached five teams to the IHSA state tournament, the 1993, 1995 and 2006 Class AA tournaments and the 2013 and 2014 Class 4A tournaments, finishing third in 2013 and fourth in 2014.