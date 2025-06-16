AMES, Iowa - Nearly 4,600 graduates received degrees from Iowa State University this spring. Graduate and undergraduate commencement ceremonies were held May 15-17, 2025. Larry Buss and John “J.R.” Robinson received honorary degrees during spring ceremonies. Following are graduates from the Riverbend area:

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Edwardsville, Illinois

Article continues after sponsor message

Henry Russell Lingafelter, Bachelor of Architecture, Architecture, Cum Laude

Hamel, Illinois

William Reese Kirk, Bachelor of Science, Mechanical Engineering

 