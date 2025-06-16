Edwardsville, Hamel Students Among Iowa State University Spring 2025 Grads List Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. AMES, Iowa - Nearly 4,600 graduates received degrees from Iowa State University this spring. Graduate and undergraduate commencement ceremonies were held May 15-17, 2025. Larry Buss and John “J.R.” Robinson received honorary degrees during spring ceremonies. Following are graduates from the Riverbend area: Edwardsville, Illinois Article continues after sponsor message Henry Russell Lingafelter, Bachelor of Architecture, Architecture, Cum Laude Hamel, Illinois William Reese Kirk, Bachelor of Science, Mechanical Engineering Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending