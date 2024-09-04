EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Glen Carbon Chapter of Habitat for Humanity celebrated a significant milestone with a “Ground Blessing” ceremony for its 10th home on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, on Hill Lane in Edwardsville.

Volunteers and board members joined the future homeowner's family and their pastor to pray for a safe construction process on the affordable home, which will be located in a welcoming community.

“This milestone of the 10th home for our chapter is a tribute to all the volunteers that have helped the organization over the last two decades and highlights the generosity of this community," said Rich Hampton, the Edwardsville Glen Carbon Chapter President.

“More importantly, ten worthy families selected have had the opportunity to live in a safe, new home so they can focus on their educations, careers, and paying their blessings forward.”

Among those present were friends and relatives supporting Shontay Ford and her two young cousins, ages 14 and 4, who will reside in the home upon its completion.

Shontay’s minister and lifelong friend, Austin Isom, delivered the message and blessing. Ms. Ford expressed her gratitude and excitement for the future. “I didn’t think I would have such an opportunity,” said Ms. Ford. “I’m truly thankful and appreciative of this blessing and can only imagine the wonderful shift our lives are about to take.”

Habitat for Humanity families must meet several requirements to qualify for homeownership, including income criteria and volunteer hours throughout the project. Construction commenced on Aug. 10, 2024, with Pfund Construction pouring the foundation for the three-bedroom, two-bathroom home.

The organization continually seeks volunteers for Saturday mornings at the site, as well as individuals interested in joining the Board of Directors.

Donations play a crucial role in the organization’s success, and contributions of cash, construction materials, or services from the community are highly valued.

To volunteer or donate, interested parties can email todd@taplindefensefirm.com or visit the chapter’s Facebook page.

