CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Rachel Anderson, a 2016 graduate of Edwardsville High School and currently a center fielder for Southeast Missouri State, has been named a third-team softball All-American by the National Fast-Pitch Coaches Association.

Anderson becomes the sixth All-American player in the program’s history, and its first-ever since moving to NCAA Division-I status in 1992. The team’s last All-American players were in 1991, the Redhawks’ final year in Division-II, when Karen Hudson and Alice Marler were named All-Americans.

Anderson, a junior and the daughter of Rivers and Phyllis Anderson, led the Ohio Valley Conference in batting average (.454), slugging percentage (.842), on-base percentage (.551), hits (83), triples (10), total bases (154) and walks (35). Her average, slugging percentage, on-base percentage, hits and total bases set new school single-season records, along with games played (46). In addition, her 10 triples tied another school records, and she also broke the career triples record this season.

Anderson ranked second in the nation in triples, fourth in triples per game (0.16), sixth in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage and 15th in slugging percentage. Her 28 multiple-hit games were enough to help SEMO win 46 games, a new school record, and both the OVC regular season and tournament championships, putting the Redhawks into the NCAA tournament for the first time since 1999, where they lost to host school Mississippi in Oxford, Miss.

While playing at Edwardsville High, Anderson made the Illinois Coaches Association’s Class 4A all-state team, and in her senior year, she was named the St. Louis Post-Dispatch’s spring softball player of the year, along with being named to the Post-Dispatch’s All-Metro team.

Anderson is majoring in family and consumer sciences education at SEMO.

