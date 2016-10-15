BLOOMINGTON – Edwardsville's boys golfers are in the hunt after the opening day of the IHSA Class 3A Boys Golf Championship at The Den at Fox Creek in Bloomington, a par-72 course.

The Tigers were led by Tanner White's even-par 72 and Ben Tyrell's 1-over 73 to score a team 310 on the day to place seventh through the first round, 19 strokes behind Hinsdale Central, who carded a team 291, led by Brendan O'Reilly's 3-under 69. Winnetka New Trier trails the Red Devils by seven strokes after turning in a team 298, with Wilmette Loyola Academy is third at 302, Barrington fourth at 305 and New Lenox Providence fifth at 307.

Jon Ratterman had a 10-over 82 and Luke Babington an 11-over 83 to round out Edwardsville's scoring for the day; Spencer Patterson had a 12-over 84 and Blake Burns a 23-over 95.

O'Reilly leads Nick San Miguel of Lake Forest and Mount Prospect's Nick Tenuta, who had 2-under 70s. White is in a group of five who fired 72s Friday to tie for fourth, while Tyrell is in a group of three with 73s going into the second day.

At the Class 2A state tournament at the par-71 D.A. Weibring Golf Club at Illinois State University in Normal, Marquette Catholic is 10th in the 12-team field having shot a team 328 on the day. Mundeline Carmel leads with a 307 through the opening round, followed by Aurora Marmion Academy (309), Normal University (316), Benton (319) and Vernon Hills (320) rounding out the top five.

Kolten Bauer had a 8-over 79 to lead the Explorers on the day, with Nick Messinger (11-over 82), Michael Holtz (12-over 83) and Jack Patterson (13-over 84) contributing to the scoring; Sam Cogan (16-over 87) and Duncan McLain (19-over 90) rounded out the Explorers on the day.

