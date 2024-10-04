EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville looks to improve to 5-1, and clinch a playoff berth, at Alton, while Collinsville, at 3-22, faces a big task in stopping start running back Dierre Hill, Jr. and Belleville Althoff Catholic, Metro-East Lutheran continues its playoff push against Catlin South Fork, and Granite City goes to Carbondale in search of its first win in over two years in several week six games this weekend.

The entire schedule, with kickoff times being 7 p.m., unless otherwise noted, shows the Tigers playing at the Redbirds at Public School Stadium, the Knights traveling to South Fork for the area's eight-man game this week, the Kahoks traveling to meet the Crusaders, the Warriors playing at the Terriers, Virden North Mac is at Carlinville, Freeburg is at Roxana, Centralia is at Marion, Mt. Vernon is at Cahokia, Columbia is at East Alton-Wood River, Breese Central is at Salem, Civic Memorial goes to Highland, Mascoutah is at Triad, Red Bud plays at Dupo, Piasa Southwestern is at Staunton, Breese Mater Dei Catholic is at Marquette Catholic, Belleville West is at East St. Louis, O'Fallon is at Belleville East, Hardin Calhoun goes to Carrollton, Greenfield Northwestern is at Winchester West Central, White Hall North Greene is at Pleasant Hill, Mt. Sterling Brown County is at Beardstown, Mendon Unity is at Concord Triopia, and on Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m., Jacksonville Routt Catholic hosts Camp Point Central.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Tigers struck on their first three possessions of the second half to defeat West last week 35-0, while East broke open the game in the second half in defeating the Redbirds 27-0. The Tigers' running game is powerful with Steven Moore, Jr. rushing for 490 yards and six touchdowns, Gavin Yates has gone for 258 yards and a touchdown. The pair are becoming a potent one-two punch for Edwardsville.

In addition, quarterback Yale Weaver is 56-of-85 passing for 538 yards and eight touchdowns, and even receiver Jack Weaver is eight-of-13 for 204 yards and a score. Devyon Hill-Lomax is the leading receiver with 13 receptions for 252 yards and three touchdowns, while Jack Weavert has 11 catches for 118 yards, and Gavin Potthast has made eight catches for 121 yards and three touchdowns. The Tiger defense is very formidable, with five takeaways.

The Redbirds will counter with quarterback Riley Smith and running back Kobe Taylor, among others, to get the Redbirds into the win column for the first time this season.

Calhoun, 5-0, will be challenged by a 4-1 Carrollton team in what is always one of the biggest games of the year for both teams. Game time is 1 p.m. Saturday for the Carrollton-Calhoun contest.

More like this: