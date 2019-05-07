EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville High hockey goalie Mason Young took the next step in his career recently as he signed a letter-of-intent to attend McKendree University in Lebanon to play for the Bearcats.

Young will be playing this coming season for McKendree after a stellar career at Edwardsville, where he started playing for the Tigers in eighth grade in the Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association, and made a significant contribution to the Tigers when the team joined the Mid-States Club Hockey Association in 2016-17.

Young was attracted to McKendree by the school’s small size and campus feel.

“The small school,” Young said in an interview that followed the ceremony. “It’s nice, I feel more personal, everybody knows you, and it’s great to have a smaller class.”

Young will be joining a successful program, and he’s looking forward to joining the Bearcats next season.

“The hockey program’s great,” Young said. “They’ve been doing a great job, and I’m really excited to play there next year.”

Young will be playing for Granite City native Garry Henson, who’s coached McKendree since the 2013-14 season, and has established a very successful program.

“Seems like that he knows a lot of what he’s doing,” Young said, “seems like a very good coach, and I can’t wait to play with him as a coach.”

Young also considered SIUE, as he wanted to stay close to home, and plans on majoring in business administration while at McKendree. Young brings much to the Bearcat program.

“Flexibility, speed, and I always keep working hard,” Young said.

Young has come a long way in his time with the Tigers, and Edwardsville head coach Jason Walker is looking forward to seeing him play at the next level.

“Yeah, just to see where he’s come the last five years for our program, it’s been fun to watch,” Walker said. “He’s one of those kids that put in the work, and we’re going to get to see him play at the next level, which is exciting.”

Walker also believes that Henson and his coaching staff will help Young tremendously as he develops at the collegiate level.

“Just the program that they have, I couldn’t be more excited for him,” Walker said. “He’s going to get the coaching, the resources that he needs. He’s going to get better, he’s going to get better. I think the biggest thing is that he’s just going to enjoy the experience, the experience of hockey and school. We’re excited for him.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Young brought a strong work ethic to the Tiger program, and Walker knows that he’ll do the same at McKendree.

“I mean, just what he did for us,” Walker said. “His work ethic, his intensity, he’s a great teammate. He’s just the perfect example of a person who’s physically and mentally ready to get better every day. He steps on the ice, and just steps into the rink. I think that rubs off on people, he’s a winner, and he’s just scratching the surface of how good he can get. For four or five years, he’s been here, and we’re excited to see what he does in the next four years.”

The Bearcats play in the Mid-American Club Hockey Association league and are members of the American Collegiate Hockey Association, which is the national governing body of college club hockey in the United States. It’s an organization that’s produced many players who have gone on to play professionally in various minor leagues around the country, and have even have also played in the National Hockey League.

“It’s great hockey,” Walker said. “Kids from all over the country playing in it. It’s going to be a great experience for him, and selfishly, it’s nice that he’s here, and he’s close, and we’re going to get to see him play. There’s a lot of schools around here that will be in that conference, so he’s going to get to play a lot of games close to home, which will be fun to watch.”

As Young looked back on his years with the Tigers, his favorite memory of the team is when Edwardsville played in the USA Hockey National Championship Tournament, which this season was held in Cleveland, where the Tigers advanced to the quarterfinals before being eliminated.

“That’s a tough question there,” Young said with a smile, “but probably going to nationals with all the boys. All three of them, great team bonding, and I’ve had a great time.”

And Young’s experience playing in the MSCHA’s Municipal Division, against traditional St. Louis hockey powers such as CBC, St. Louis U. High. DeSmet Jesuit, Chaminade College Prep, St. John Vianney, Kirkwood, Oakville and Lindbergh, was also a big help in his development.

“Just seeing a lot of shots every game,” Young said, “really helped me get more awareness, and think through the plays, and keep on going. And seeing a lot of shots really helped.”

Waker agreed that playing against good competition such as in the Municipal Division helped Young tremendously.

“Yeah, we’ve played not only just in our conference, but high schools from all over the country over the last few years,” Walker said, “and he’s gotten the chance to see some really good players. He’s battle-tested, he’s ready, he’ll be ready for the next level.”

The experiences at the USA Hockey national tournaments also will help Young as well.

“Yeah, for sure,” Walker said. “Like I said, playing the group of schools that we’ve played over the last few years, and he’s been very successful at it. And I think that he’ll carry that over, that confidence level, over to the next level.”

As far as the future goes, Walker feels that the sky’s the limit for Young in whatever he does.

“It’s whatever he wants to do, I think he’ll be successful at it,” Walker said, “whether it’s hockey, or anything in life. Like I said, he’s a very focused individual, and he’s very mentally tough, and he enjoys what he does, and I think he’ll successful in whatever he does.”

Young himself is looking forward to the challenges at the next level, and is ready for whatever the future holds for him.

“Hopefully, I have a good college career,” Young said, “and see what happens after that. Hopefully, I do well, and I’m looking forward to it.”

More like this: