Edwardsville, Glen Carbon Natives on Rockhurst University Fall 2019 Dean's List Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Edwardsville's Josh Kleinheider and Glen Carbon's Tyler Stamer are on the Rockhurst University Fall 2019 Dean's List. This honor recognizes students who have achieved a grade-point average of 3.5 or above. Article continues after sponsor message Rockhurst University is one of 27 Catholic, Jesuit universities in the United States. It challenges students to become leaders while providing a supportive environment for intellectual and personal growth. U.S. News & World Report consistently names Rockhurst among the top Midwest Regional Universities. It has held the community engagement classification from the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching since 2010. Learn more at www.rockhurst.edu

