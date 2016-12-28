OSWEGO - Edwardsville High School's girls basketball team stormed out to a 26-2 lead at quarter time, then expanded it to 47-10 at the half as the Tigers won their opening-round Oswego East Holiday Tournament game 84-27 over Joliet Central Tuesday night.

The Tigers went to 10-0 on the year.

Makenzie Silvey led the way with 24 points, with Rachel Pranger adding 19 points, Criste'on Waters 16 and Kate Martin 13. Other scorers included Quierra Love with five points, Rachel Vinyard with three and Myriah Noodel-Haywood and Morgan Hulme with two points each.

The Steelwomen were led by Tyleena Hood with 12 points and H'Aenelse Coopwood with 10 points.

The Tigers meet Metea Valley of Aurora at 2:30 p.m. today in a quarterfinal game.