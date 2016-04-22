EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville’s softball girls won their 15th game to go with only two losses on Thursday, toppling East St. Louis 22-0 in five innings.

Emma Lewis was the spark plug for the Tigers with three hits in three at-bats and three RBIs. Hayli Green, Kay Swanson, Jordan Corby, Rachel Anderson, Loehr, Sarah Hansleben, Lauren Tripp and Taryn Brown each had one hit apiece. Loehr also had three RBIs.

Jordan Garella started the game and pitched three innings for the Tigers and Allison Loehr pitched the final two innings and left the mound with a combined perfect game. Garella struck out four batters, while Loehr tossed five strikeouts.

Edwardsville will have a formidable foe at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, facing Hardin-Calhoun at Calhoun. Calhoun’s star hurler Grace Baalman will likely be on the mound for the Warriors.