BLOOMINGTON - The Edwardsville girls track team got off to a great start to its indoor season by taking top three finishes in various events in winning the Bloomington Indoor Invitational meet on Saturday, March 15, 2025, at the Shirk Center on the campus of Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington.

The Tigers won the meet with 71 points, beating out second-place Normal University, who had 66 points, with Normal Community West placing third at 59 points, Normal Community was fourth at 48 points, and the host Raiders were fifth with 32 points. Edwardsville was the only Southern Illinois team who competed in the meet.

In the 60-meter dash, Gabrielle Thompson finished third with a time of 8.08 seconds, while in the 200 meters, Joanna Anoke was also third, coming in at 27.05 seconds, while Reagan Jumper was ninth at 28.31 seconds. Olivia Wolz was 12th in the 400 meters at 1:08.98, while in the 800 meters, Olivia Kennedy was 17th at 2:48.63. In the 1,600 meters, Ava Horsfall was 12th at 6:00.43. while Ella McDonald came in 21st at 6:56.92. In the 3,200 meters, Willow Jackson was third at 12:39.06.

In the 60-meter hurdles, Sophie Shapiro won the race at 9.13 seconds, with Anoke placing fifth at 9.48 seconds. In the relay races, the Tigers finished second in the 4x200 meters at 1:48.81, and placed third in the 4x400 meters at 4:21.53.

In the field events, Talia Omotola tied for third in the high jump, going over at 1,45 meters, placing fourth on the fewest misses rule, while Zuri Walker was 15th at 1.20 meters.

In the pole vault, Jaylinn Bell came in fourth, going over at 3.01 meters, while Alex Wolfe cleared 2.56 meters to finish ninth.

Blakely Hockett went 4.79 meters to finish ninth in the long jump, with Joi Story placing second in the shot put, having a throw of 11.28 meters, while Jayla Gathing finished fourth with a toss of 10.73 meters.

In the triple jump, Madison Heng finished third at 9.93 meters, while Walker came in 10th with a leap of 8,97 meters.

