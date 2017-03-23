O’FALLON – Edwardsville’s girls track team is already hitting an early season stride under new head coach Camilla Eberlin, topping the field of a quadrangular meet at O’Fallon on Wednesday with 100 points.

O’Fallon finished with 92 points, Granite City had 54 points and Alton was fourth with 18 points.

“I was happy with our performance,” Eberlin said following the meet. “I am very excited to see some of the girls coming out and putting up some PRs together. I am also excited about coaching the high school girls after coaching the Lincoln Middle School boys for eight years. It is a nice change and difference atmosphere.”

Lorie Cashdollar was singled out by Eberlin for her efforts in the meet. Cashdollar started where she left off last year and displayed a tremendous kick in the 800, with a time of 2:23, which was a personal best for her so far this season. She opened the 4 x 100 relay for the Tigers. Cashdollar battled Victoria Vegher throughout the 800 and Vegher finished with a time of 2:26.14.

The Tigers’ Hannah Stuart and Juliana Determan battled throughout the 3,200-meter race, with Stuart taking first in 12:05.03. Determan, a mainstay for the Tigers throughout her four-year career, was second with a time of 12:08.08. Jaycie Hudson was first in the 1,600 meters for the Tigers with a time of 5:26.72; followed by teammate Melissa Spencer with a time of 5:32.34. The Tigers have been strong in the 3,200 relay in recent years and the team of Spencer, Judson, Honor Dimick and Maddie Miller won with a clocking of 10:11.09.

Rachel Kubicek captured first in the 200 with a time of 26.5 and Katherine Bobinski-Body was the 400-meter winner in 1:05.20. Kymel Bell placed second in the triple jump with a leap of 31-5.5. Teammate Alexis Boykin was second in the long jump with a distance of 15-6; Savannah Maloney won the discus with a toss of 112-10.

The Tigers return to action at 3:30 p.m. Friday with the Southwestern Illinois Relays, rescheduled from Saturday due to impending weather.

