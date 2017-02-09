EDWARDSVILLE – The Edwardsville Tigers closed out the regular season at home with a 66-point victory over their Southwestern Conference competitors from Alton High Thursday night. The score at the final buzzer was 78-12.

“We got some good looks and shot it pretty well but defended just as well,” EHS coach Lori Blade said after her team’s final home match of the season.

Mackenzie Silvey led the Tigers in scoring with 18 points on her final night on her home court. Juniors Kate Martin and Rachel Pranger each locked in 14 points while departing senior Criste’on Waters brought in nine points. Quierra Love and Kaylen Townsend each contributed six points. Jasmine Bishop landed five points in her final home game. Myriah Noodel-Haywood and Morgan Hulme scored four and two points respectively.

“Everything that [Edwardsville] did was flawless,” Alton coach Bob Rickman said after his team’s loss. “I believe they’re the best team in the state and the only way they won’t win the state championship is if they have a bad night.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Alton ultimately could land only 4 of 48 attempted shots as four points of their 12 earned throughout the night came from free throws. Deija Carter led the Redbirds with six points. A’llurah Bowens brought in four points and Rayn Tally scored two.

“We’re banged up a little bit, but it’s that time of the year so you’re going to be,” Blade said. “Mentality-wise, I like where we’re at. It’s taken a little while and I like where we are defensively.

“We’ve made some adjustments and it’s just the matter of if we’re going to stay healthy and if so, we’re going to see how everything is going to play out.”

More like this: