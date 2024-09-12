EDWARDSVILLE - Coming off a fourth place finish in the Champions I Flight of the Heather Bradshaw Invitational tournament over the weekend, the Edwardsville High girls tennis team swept Alton 9-0 in a dual meet played Tuesday at the Edwardsville Tennis Center.

Alton was coming off an equally good weekend, having won the Sacred Heart-Griffin Catholic Central Illinois Invitational tournament in Springfield, getting a championship in the number two singles from Scarlett Eades in going on to win the team title for the first time ever, edging out Effingham St. Anthony's Catholic to win the crown.

Against the Tigers, the Redbirds played very competitively in every position, but Edwardsville was able to pull away with a win.

Edwardsville head coach Dave Lipe and Alton head coach Jesse Macias both said they felt their girls played solid tennis in the match.

"Our girls were sharp today," Coach Lipe said. "Alton is solid; we knew they would be and we stood up well to the test."

In the singles matches, Dia Kannan defeated Lilly Schuler 6-1, 6-0, while Katie Woods won over Grace Massey 6-0, 6-0. Sophie Byron took the win over Lauren Massey 6-0, 6-1. while Gabi Hill won over Arlee Hartmann 6-0, 6-1. Bina Selimi won over Jenna Fassler 6-0, 6-0, and Amelia Hill defeated Ellie Enos 6-1, 6-1.

In the doubles matches, Webb and Byron won over the Massey sisters 8-0, while Kannan and Gabi Hill defeated Schuler and Jamie Postlewait 8-1, and in the closest match of the day, Veda Kamimineni and Julia Harriss won over Hartmann and Fassler 8-5.

