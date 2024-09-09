EDWARDSVILLE — The Edwardsville girls tennis team opened the Heather Bradshaw Invitational with a commanding 8-1 victory over Lindbergh High School on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024, at the Edwardsville High tennis courts. Dia Kannan, Sophie Byron, Gabi Hill, Bina Selimi, and Amelia Hill each secured singles wins, while the doubles teams of Katie Woods and Kannan, Byron and Hill, and Selimi and Hill also triumphed in their matches.

However, the Tigers faced tougher competition on Saturday, Sept. 7, losing 9-0 to New Trier and 5-0 to St. Joseph's Academy. Despite these setbacks, Edwardsville's second team won a challenger flight, contributing to the team’s overall fourth-place finish in the tournament.

Head Coach Dave Lipe praised his players' performances on Friday, noting their strong play throughout the lineup. Reflecting on the weekend's challenges, he acknowledged the stiff competition his team encountered on Saturday.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Heather Bradshaw Invitational holds special significance, as it is named after a revered tennis coach. "Heather was loved by everyone who knew her, she was a tremendous coach, speech pathologist, wife, daughter, sister, and friend," Coach Lipe said.



Alton Plays At Two Locations Over Weekend

Meanwhile, Alton High School also had a busy weekend, with Head Girls Tennis Coach Jesse Macias reporting that 20 players participated in matches. Twelve Alton players competed in Springfield, while eight took part in the Heather Bradshaw Invitational in Edwardsville.

The weekend's events showcased the depth and talent of local high school tennis programs, providing valuable experience and competition for all involved.

More like this: