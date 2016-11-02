EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville’s girls swim team celebrated four of their team members during Senior Night and then used that momentum to trounce O’Fallon 112-71 in a dual meet at Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center.

Callista Porter, Bailey Grinter, Victoria Brady and Madi Young all were honored in the night’s pre-meet festivities.

Edwardsville head swim coach Christian Rhoten said he knows the seniors who were honored will all do well as they progress to the next step in life.

“I have known a lot of them since I was on the Breakers team and some of the first group I had in lessons when I was a younger guy at the YMCA,” Rhoten said. “I have known them for a long time.

“I think they are going to do great things in everything they do. I think they are ready to spread their wings and see where life takes them.”

Grinter emerged on Senior Night with a pair of wins, capturing the 50-yard freestyle in 24.14 and the 100 backstroke in 57.87.

Junior Hannah Benson won the 200 free (2:10.96) and the100 butterfly (1:07).

Diver Taylor Seilheimer continued her strength in her event to score a win with 231.85 points. Teammate Taylor Jennings followed with 199.4 points.

Freshman Josie Bushell captured the win in the 100 free with a time of 56.39.

The Tigers’ 400 free relay of Hope Roderick, Sierra Brannan, Bushell and Grinter were first in 3:56.64 and the 200 free relay of Bushell, Benson, Grinter and Emily Webb placed first (1:45.09).

Rhoten said in this meet and on Thursday, he will be tinkering his lineup some to make decisions on who will race in the sectional meet the following week.

“You can definitely tell the girls who are little more rested and the others who are training through to sectionals,” he said. “We ran the meet in quick fashion, but the girls responded well.”

Rhoten cited Benson, Grinter and Bushell as individual standouts in the meet. He said Grinter has been consistent through the season at 24 seconds in the 50 free. Benson also had good swims in the 100 fly and 200 free and is an excellent swimmer, the coach said. Bushell continued to show her depth with another victory in the 100 free. Rhoten said he is looking forward to having Bushell, only a freshman, for three more years.

The Tigers’ diving trio was “on point” in the meet, he said.

Edwardsville hosts the Southern Illinois High School Swim Championship Meet at 5:45 p.m. Thursday.

