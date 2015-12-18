GRANITE CITY – Edwardsville stormed out to a 45-9 halftime lead and went on to defeat Granite City 69-33 in a Southwestern Conference girls basketball game at Granite City's Memorial Gym Thursday night.

The Tigers (8-1 overall, 3-1 SWC) went on a 31-point run in the first half to distance themselves from the Warriors; they held a 25-6 lead at quarter time. The Tigers shot 27-of-55 (49 percent) from the floor, including 3-of-11 (27 percent) from three-point range, and held the Warriors (2-4 overall, 1-2 SWC) to 12-of-45 shooting (26 percent) from the field.

Article continues after sponsor message

Criste'on Waters led the Tigers with 20 points, with MaKenzie Silvey scoring 14 and Rachel Pranger 12. Addaya Moore led the Warriors with 13 points, with Khadija Helms scoring nine.

Edwardsville is off until Dec. 28, when they host their own Edwardsville Holiday Classic; the Warriors are scheduled to take on Triad Friday night before playing in the Jersey Holiday Tournament beginning Dec. 26.

More like this: