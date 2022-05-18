COLLINSVILLE – It was a close game between the Edwardsville High School and the Quincy High School girls soccer teams, but a winner was determined.

The Tigers narrowly won by a score of 1-0 Tuesday night in the regional semifinals.

“Survive and move on,” Tigers’ head coach Abby Federmann said postgame. “That’s what we said, right?”

They’ll now move on to the championship game against the Alton Redbirds on Friday, May 20th at 5 p.m. at Collinsville.

The Redbirds bested Edwardsville 2-0 back on April 7th, but the Tigers flipped the script later in the season. Back on May 10th Edwardsville beat Alton 3-2. So, the regular-season series is tied with all to play for in the playoffs.

“It should be a good game for sure,” Federmann said about the Alton matchup. “I think we know their strategy, so hopefully we can just be disciplined like we were last time and score some goals.”

The game against Quincy was a tight affair.

Article continues after sponsor message

Edwardsville could have run the score up with how many chances they had, however, none of their chances were clear cut. Most of them were from distance, on their opposite foot, or just inches off.

The Tigers struck woodwork three times with a couple of crossbar hits and a post hit all in the first 40 minutes. Quincy’s defense did just enough to keep the game tied 0-0 heading into halftime.

As the sunset, Edwardsville continued to have their fair share of chances and they finally capitalized.

In the 52nd minute freshman midfielder Mea Hook scored to make it 1-0. It stood to be the game-winning goal which is the second of her high school career. It was just her third goal of the season, but it couldn’t have come at a better time.

“I really thought it would open the flood gates, but it didn’t really,” Federmann said about the goal. “But all you need is one and not let any go in,” she added.

The Tigers held off the Blue Devils for the final half-hour to reach the regional final game and end Quincy’s season.

Edwardsville has now won four games in a row, including the win over Alton, so they are coming in with a little bit of momentum.

“Outside of O’Fallon, we haven’t really been losing. We’ve been scoring a lot of goals,” Federmann said.

The Tigers have won nine of their last ten with the lone loss coming to O’Fallon 2-1 like Federmann mentioned. During that 10-game stretch, Edwardsville has outscored their opponents 22-7. They currently sit with a 12-8 record on the season.

More like this: