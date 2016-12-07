BELLEVILLE - Led by a 52-point output by Rachel Pranger, Criste’on Waters, Kate Martin and Makenzie Silvey, Edwardsville’s girls basketball team thrashed Belleville East 66-29 on Tuesday night at Belleville.

Pranger tallied 18 points, Waters had 15 points, Martin 10 points and Silvey nine points.

Myriah Noodel-Haywood had four points, Maria Smith and Quierra Love had three points, while Jasmine Bishop and Maddy Stephens had two points apiece for the Tigers.

Edwardsville rolled to a 31-19 lead at the end of the first quarter, then neither team scored in the second quarter. The Tigers outscored Belleville East 20-3 in the third quarter and 15-7 in the fourth quarter for the final tally of 66-29.

Another interesting stat, the Tigers out-rebounded Belleville East 39-15 (21-3 on the offensive side and 18-12 on defensive boards). Edwardsville had 19 steals in the game.

The Tigers face a top-notch Belleville West squad at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in a key Southwestern Conference matchup. Edwardsville moves to 6-0 with the win Tuesday night, Belleville East drops to 6-2.

