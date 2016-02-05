GIRLS BASKETBALL

EDWARDSVILLE 60, EAST ST. LOUIS 32: Edwardsville got out of the gates quickly at East St. Louis Thursday night, jumping out to a 26-2 lead about midway through the second term on their way to a 60-32 win over the Flyers in a Southwestern Conference clash.

The win assured the Tigers no worse than equal first place in the SWC race this year, taking their record to 24-1 overall and 11-1 in the league with two games to go at O'Fallon and Alton next week.

Rachel Pranger led the Tigers with a 22-point night, with Makenzie Silvey also scoring 22 and Criste'on Waters 12. Darriel Hicks led East St. Louis with 12 points, with Rokelle Stanley adding 10 points.

