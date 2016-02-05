Edwardsville's Makenzie Silvey pushes in a pass in a recent game. She scored 22 points on Thursday night against East St. Louis at East St. Louis. (Photo by Dan Brannan)GIRLS BASKETBALL

EDWARDSVILLE 60, EAST ST. LOUIS 32: Edwardsville got out of the gates quickly at East St. Louis Thursday night, jumping out to a 26-2 lead about midway through the second term on their way to a 60-32 win over the Flyers in a Southwestern Conference clash.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

The win assured the Tigers no worse than equal first place in the SWC race this year, taking their record to 24-1 overall and 11-1 in the league with two games to go at O'Fallon and Alton next week.

Rachel Pranger led the Tigers with a 22-point night, with Makenzie Silvey also scoring 22 and Criste'on Waters 12. Darriel Hicks led East St. Louis with 12 points, with Rokelle Stanley adding 10 points.

More like this:

Nov 4, 2024 - Senior Lyons Shines with 230 Yards Passing and Three TDs: East Side Crushes Springfield 67-0

Nov 12, 2024 - Alton Releases 2024-25 Girls Basketball Schedule, Redbirds To Play Top Teams In St. Louis, State

5 days ago - Bennett Scores Four TDs, Martin Scores Twice, Lyons Throws For Four Scores As Flyers Win At Chatham Glenwood 58-14

Oct 25, 2024 - Playoff Berths On The Line, Teams Attempt To Solidify Playoff Spots In Final Regular Season Week Of Football Season  

Sep 9, 2024 - Lyons Off To Strong Start: East St. Louis Wins First Two Football Games Of Season

 