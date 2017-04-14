

EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville’s girls track and field team finished third in the 11-team Tiger Relays Wednesday at Edwardsville High School with 78 points. East St. Louis won with 114.5 points and O’Fallon was second with 90 points.

Wednesday was Senior Day for Savannah Brannan, Julianna Determan, Kaylen Griggs, Alexis Jacobs, India James, Savannah Maloney, Caitlyn Scheibal, Victoria Vegher and Mercedes Velez.

A shining moment for the Tigers in the meet was posted by the 3,200-meter relay of Vegher, Jaycie Hudson, Elise Krone and Abby Korak, winning with a time of 9:46.27. The 4,000-meter distance medley relay also won with a time of 12:59.10. The 4,000 medley team consisted of Hudson, Melissa Spencer, Korak and Katherine Bobinski-Boyd.

Hannah Stuart and Determan were two-three in the 3,200 with Stuart clocked in 12:08.17 and Determan in 12:10.59.

Edwardsville head coach Camilla Eberlin said her team performed solid as a team. She said the hurdles shuttle relay, the 4 x 800 relay and the distance medley relay were here highlights.

“The girls had quite a few PRs and the meet was a well-run and smooth meet,” she said of the Tiger Relays. “We are looking forward to competing in the O’Fallon Relays on Friday.”

The 400-meter shuttle hurdle relay consisted of Kymel Bell, Natasha Davis, Katrina Agustin and Kendra Griggs. The hurdle girls finished second with a time of 1:07.20.