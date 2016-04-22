EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville's girls track and field team once again posted a strong effort against some top-notch competition in the Alton Invitational meet on Thursday.

Edwardsville finished fourth on the day with 110 points and were followed by Alton finished in fifth with 105 points. Alton's LaJarvia Brown won three of the four events she was entered in and teammate Katie Mans setting a school record in the high jump with a big performance. O'Fallon won the meet with 155.5 points, with East St. Louis taking second at 137.5, followed by Cahokia (124), Edwardsville (110), the Redbirds (105), Triad (67), Granite City (27), Hazelwood Central (22), Carrollton (9) and Madison (9) rounding out the field.

“I think we did an excellent job,” said Tiger coach MiKala Thompkins of her team's performance on the day. “We started our running events with the sprint medley relay and placing first; we placed well in our other relays – the (4x800, 4x100, 4x200) where we didn't run our actual legs, yet those girls did really well.

“Our (freshman-sophomore 4x400), putting together that team and getting first place and our varsity running a really good time against some really good competition and getting third; we had some great open places as well, so overall, it was another successful day.”

Here are the results for area athletes on the day:

100 METERS: Jenea Epps, Alton, fifth (12.59); Robyn Pointer, Granite City, eighth (13.20); Boykin, Edwardsville, ninth (13.30); James, Edwardsville, 11th (13.60)

200 METERS: Toni Rush, Granite City, third (23.62); Tatiana Perry, Edwardsville, fifth (25.87); Daysha Lacey, Alton, eighth (27.33); Robyn Pointer, Granite City, 10th (27.47); Jenea Epps, Alton, 11th (27.48); Alexis Jacobs, Edwardsville, 14th (27.96)

400 METERS: Lorie Cashdollar, Edwardsville, second (59.30); Rachel Kubicek, Edwardsville, sixth (1:02.68); Kellie Mans, Alton, ninth (1:05.09); Alyssa Comer, Granite City, 10th (1:08.34); Tramma, Granite City, 14th (1:12.06); Lauren Pingsterhaus, Carrollton, 17th (1:24.66)

800 METERS: Victoria Vegher, Edwardsville, third (2:18.31); J. Hudson, Edwardsville, seventh (2:38.09); Lily Baumgartner, Carrollton, ninth (2:43.86); Mariah Williams, Granite City, 10th (2:46.83); TyAria Holloway, Alton, 12th (2:58.46); Teonsay Moss, Alton, 13th (3:00.16)

1,600 METERS: Danielle Bohannon, Edwardsville, third (5:36.20); Rachel Schonecker, Edwardsville, fourth (5:45); Lily Baumgartner, Carrollton, fifth (6:01)

3,200 METERS: Colleen Corkery, Edwardsville, second (12:06,80); Julianna Determan, Edwardsville, third (12:14,28); Lily Baumgartner, Carrollton, fourth (12:17.40)

100 HURDLES: LaJarvia Brown, Alton, first (14.20); TyKiara Jones, Granite City, fifth (15.61); Griggs, Edwardsville, ninth (17.10); Ayonna Smith, Alton, 10th (17.94); Elise Krone, Edwardsville, 11th (18:40)

300 HURDLES: LaJarvia Brown, Alton, sixth (50.05); Elise Krone, Edwardsville, eighth (51.09); Griggs, Edwardsville, ninth (51.10); Diarra Smith, Alton, 10th (51.83)

4X100 RELAY: Granite City, second (48.40); Alton, fifth (50.48); Edwardsville, sixth (50.56)

4X200 RELAY: Granite City, second (1:43.05); Alton, fifth (1:50.19); Edwardsville, sixth (1:51.17)

4X400 RELAY: Edwardsville, third (4:05); Alton, fifth (4:30.81)

4X800 RELAY: Edwardsville, third (10:11.60); Alton, fourth (11:28.37)

SPRINT MEDLEY RELAY: Edwardsville, first (1:49,80); Alton, second (1:53.60); Granite City, ninth (2:11.03)

HIGH JUMP: Katie Mans, Alton, first (5-7); Crishonna Hickman, Alton, eighth (4-10); TyKiaza Jones, Granite City, T-ninth (4-8)

POLE VAULT : Gabriella Romano, Edwardsville, second (9-0); TyRiss Holloway, Alton, third (8-6)

LONG JUMP: LaJarvia Brown, Alton, first (19-1.25); Raina Valyo, Alton, fifth (16-3.5); Stanifer, Edwardsville, T-10th (15-1); Boykin, Edwardsville, T-10th (15-1); Jerica Haire, Granite City, 15th (13-8.75); Traonna Ward, Granite City, 16th (12-6.5)

TRIPLE JUMP: LaJarvia Brown, Alton, first (40-7); Raina Valyo, Alton, eighth (32-4.25); Valentine, Edwardsville, 13th (28-7.5)

SHOT PUT: Chayvon Buckingham, Alton, third (40-2); Jewel Wagner, Alton, fourth (39-4); Jessie Chappel, Edwardsville, fifth (37-7); Daech, Edwardsville, ninth (34-2.5); Delaney Settles, Carrollton, 11th (29-7); Hannah Harris, Granite City, 12th (28-10.5); Ellie Cunningham, Carrollton, 17th (22-9)

DISCUS THROW: Savannah Maloney, Edwardsville, third (113-3); Jessie Chappel, Edwardsville, fourth (112-7); Alexis James, Alton, eighth (91-8); Delaney Settles, Carrollton, ninth (84-8); Hannah Harris, Granite City, 11th (77-4.25); Kennedi Freeman, Alton, 13th (63-8.25); Ellie Cunningham, Carrollton, 15th (51-4.25)

