EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Tigers posted a consistent showing in the IHSA Class 3A Edwardsville Girls Cross Country Sectional Meet at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s course, placing third with 103 points to qualify as a team for Saturday’s IHSA State Meet at Detweiler Park in Peoria.

Minooka swept both the boys and girls team championships on the day, with Alton finishing 17th on the girls side with 511 points.

“It was a little bit more of a nail-biter maybe than I wanted,” said Tiger coach George Patrylak. “We knew going in that we were racing for third; we felt like we could run the race of our lives, and with Minooka and Yorkville – you're looking at two teams ranked in the top three in the state – we could have run the race of our lives and finished third. We also told the ladies that if we were off and had a bad race, we would probably finish third.

“Unfortunately, we were off, but we still finished third. One of the things I'm looking for is a team that has rebounded from every sub-par performance this year, so we did enough to get out. They weren't on their 'A' game today, but hopefully they're hungry for next week and are ready to make a statement for themselves and for this town and our school at state. I still believe this is the most talented group of ladies we've ever put together and brought to a state meet. Hopefully we get nice conditions and run a lot of course PRs at Detwiler next week.”

Edwardsville's top runner on the day was sophomore Abby Schrobilgen, who turned in a 13th-place finish in 19:46.80. “It was great; we had good competition, so that kept me going,” Schrobilgen said. “They had done something to flatten out the course so it wouldn't be as many bumps; I think that helped, especially on the hill back by the second mile.

“I tend to run better in warmer conditions, not too warm, but usually 70s or 80s. We have a lot of practice on the course, so I think that helps us with races. I think (the day's competiiton) pushed us all harder and made us see more what there is outside the area.”

The other scoring runners on the day for EHS were Melissa Spencer (15th in 19:56.16), Abby Korak (20th in 20:06.41), Julianna Determan (24th in 20:25.03) and Jaycie Hudson (32nd in 20:33.86).

The Warriors had two runners – Chessy Nikonowicz and Alyssa Comer – who ran as individuals; neither qualified for the state meet, Nikonowicz finishing 106th in 24:01.55 and Comer 123rd in 24:51.59. Nikonowicz is a freshman and Comer a junior, and Warrior coach Rich Skirball is optimistic about the future of the girls program; there were no seniors on this year's team.

“It's invaluable to get here and race against this kind of competition,” Skirball said “I'm very proud of them today qualifying out of the regional to the sectional and just able to be here. We had some people here just to watch and just getting around this atmosphere, that in and itself and you actually get to run in the race with such excellent competition, it really helps to season you.

Article continues after sponsor message

“The great things is, with our girls team, these two girls will be the cornerstone that will really breed success; we've got some good girls coming in next year out of middle school that will really impact us as freshmen – and we don't graduate any girls. When you don't have a senior and you have good leadership, It really gets you excited and you go on a two-year plan where you say, 'OK, we've got some good varsity experience and it'll turn up for next year'. It was great because you get a lot of sense of toughness.

“You go through a tough course under tough conditions (the temperature topped out in the low 80s Saturday – unusual for late October) against some of the best competition you've raced against all year; this was the best of the best. This is an invaluable experience.”

Alton's top five runners on the day were Jessie Markel (86th in 22:38.41), Morgan Rauscher (103rd in 23:49.98), Katie Mans (122nd in 25:39.92), Taylor Kuebil (123rd in 25.47.98) and Emma Vournard (128th in 27:01.87). Minooka's Mackenzie Callahan was the individual winner in a high school course-record of 17:55.63.

SIU-EDWARDSVILLE CROSS COUNTRY COURSE (5K/3.1 MILES)

GIRLS TEAM RESULTS

Freeburg (52), Breese Mater Dei (67), Nashville (143), DuQuoin (190), Chester (212), Belleville Althoff (226), Okawville (231), Red Bud (231), Roxana (237), Pinckneyville (247), Carterville (247), Carmi-White County (258), New Athens (281), Dupo (312), Hamilton County (338), Fairfield (381), Breese Central (440), Frankfort (474), Harrisburg (524); Marquette Catholic, Belleville Governor French Academy, Benton, Bluford Webber, Golconda Pope County, Lebanon, Metroplis Massac County, O'Fallon First Baptist Academy, Sparta, Steeleville, Valmeyer, Waltonville ran individuals

TOP TEN RUNNERS

Amelia McLain, Benton (19:48.17); Breanna Chandler, Freeburg (20:03.91); Elyse Faust, Breese Mater Dei (20:09,38); Riley Vickrey, Marquette Catholic (20:09.75); Gabrielle Alongi, DuQuoin (20:18.95); Megan Adams, Carterville (20:41.94); Payton Dixon, Carmi-White County (20:44.40) Ashley Gimore, Freeburg (20:44.78); Tiffani Siekmann, Belleville Althoff (20:49.57); Kayla Whitworth, Freeburg (20:52.95)Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

More like this: