Edwardsville's Makenzie SilveyBELLEVILLE WEST – Edwardsville’s girls’ basketball team smashed through another Southwestern Conference opponent on Thursday night, easily in the end, tripping Belleville West 61-38.

The Tigers slipped behind 17-14 at the end of the first quarter and closed the gap to 26-24 Belleville West at the end of two. At the half, the girls regrouped and dominated the third quarter, outscoring the Maroons 19-5, then in the final quarter tallied 18 points to Belleville West’s 7.

Makenzie Silvey had 19 points for Edwardsville, followed by Kate Martin with 14 points, Criste’on Waters with 12 points, Rachel Pranger with 10 points and Quierra Love with 4 points. Jaylen Townsend contributed 2 points for the Tigers.

Edwardsville dominated the boards, collecting 35 rebounds to Belleville West’s 23, one of the keys to the game. Pranger snared 10 rebounds for the Tigers.

Edwardsville’s girls play at Granite City at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. The Tigers are now 22-0 overall and 10-0 in Southwestern Conference play; Belleville West dropped to 15-9 overall and 5-5 in the SWC.

