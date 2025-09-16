BELLEVILLE - Quarterback Ella Wallace passed for three touchdowns, while four different players scored, and the defense came up with a safety, as Edwardsville's girls lag football team did all of its scoring in the first half in a 28-0 win over Belleville West Monday night at Bob Goalby Field.

The Tigers remain undefeated at 4-0, and won their very first road game in the program's history. The Tigers are continuing to play well overall, and head coach Taylor Hay is very happy with how things are going along.

"Offensively, we know we left some money on the table, and we know that," Hay said. "Defensively, we played very sound, and protected the goose egg again."

All in all, it was a good night for Edwardsville.

"Things went OK," Hay said. "Offensively, we were out of sorts in the second half. All of our points were scored in the first half."

Hay knows that although the Tigers are still undefeated, there's still work to be done.

"We know we have a big conference game this Wednesday against East St. Louis that we have to win," she said. "We are looking forward to hosting East St. Louis."

All the scoring happened in the opening half, as Sophie Shapiro ran in from two yards out for a touchdown.

Lily Rynders also caught a five-yard touchdown pass, Victoria White also caught a five-yard pass for another score, and Audrey De La Torre Cruz caught a 10-yard pass from Wallace for the final touchdown.

Adara Martin and Gabby Thompson combined to trap the Maroon quarterback in the end zone for a safety to complete the scoring.

The Maroons are now 1-4, and visit East St. Louis next Tuesday, and Edwardsville next Wednesday, with both games starting at 6 p.m., then visit Peoria Central Sept. 27, at 12:45 p.m. The Tigers are 4-0, and host East Side on Wednesday and West next Wednesday, then play at Belleville East next Thursday, wth all games starting at 6 p.m.

