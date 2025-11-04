NORMAL - Edwardsville's girls cross country team finished in fourth, while O'Fallon finished sixth, allowing both teams to move on to the IHSA Class 3A state cross country meet in Peoria Saturday, in the Normal Community sectional meet, held on Saturday morning, Nov. 1, 2025, at Normal Community High.

New Lenox Lincoln-Way Central were the team champions with a score of 59 points, while Plainfield North was second with 71 points, Minooka was third with 81 points, the Tigers were fourth with 90 points, Yorkville came in fifth at 154 points, the Panthers came in sixth with 175 points, and Frankfort Lincoln-Way East finished seventh, picking up the final team spot with 203 points.

Marlee Czarniewski of Plainfield North won the individual title, coming in at 17:25.19, with Madison King of Joliet Central second at 17:46.22. Natalie Nahs of Minooka was third at 17:48.61, Lincoln-Way Central's Mia Forystek was fourth with a time of 17:51.84, and rounding out the top five was Tessa Russo of Plainfield North at 17:5232. There were no individual qualifiers for the state meet from the area.

Article continues after sponsor message

Edwardsville was paced by a ninth-place finish by Ella Thompson, who had a time of 17:54.71, while Morgan Popelar was in at 18:11.89. Reagan Jumper had a time of 18:21.94, Madison Popelar was timed in 18:22.30, and Clara Johnson was in at 18:53.76. The Panthers were led by Ellie Bush, who finished 11th at 18:08.29, while Lily McCollum was home at 18:23.68, Mae Naviera had a time of 19:03.27, Kiah Mix was in at 19:20.13. and Gwyneth Cintron had a time of 19:26.47.

In the individual results among area runners, Alton's Monica Klockenkemper came in at 20:23.69, with teammate Sophie Helfrich arriving home at 20:59.51, Paulette Milender of Belleville East came in at 20:00.36, Tilly Segraves of Belleville West was in at 20:11.28, and Collinsville's Ryelan Judiscak had a time of 21:20.65.

The Tigers and Panthers will compete in the IHSA Class 3A state meet on Saturday, Nov. 8, at Detweiler Park in Peoria.

More like this: