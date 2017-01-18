EDWARDSVILLE – The Edwardsville Cheer Showcase attracted a large crowd and an abundance of energy from EHS varsity, junior varsity, and Lincoln and Liberty Middle School squads.

The event was a way for family and friends to see the cheerleaders in action. The cheerleaders displayed some of their award-winning routines from the Illinois Coaches Cheerleading Association competition and upcoming appearances.

Susan Way, a spokesperson for the event, said it was a fun night for all the parents, friends and families who attended. The cheerleaders collected travel-sized toiletries for Eden’s Army. The items are given to families of children while staying overnight at Children’s Hospital.

“The cheerleaders always try to give back to the community and this is one of the many ways they do that,” Way said. “We had a lot of donations and it was a chance to bring all the Edwardsville cheerleaders together. It gives the younger girls a chance to see what the older girls do in high school as cheerleaders. The older girls are their mentors.”

Way agreed the energy level of the cheerleaders was “fantastic.”

