ALTON - Edwardsville’s girls once again captured the Southwestern Conference Cross Country championship with 22 points, compared to O’Fallon’s 41 points.

George Patrylak, Edwardsville’s head cross country coach, said the Tigers had “a tremendous day” on Thursday in the conference meet.

“We knew O’Fallon was going to want to get us back and regain the conference championship from last year and I know our girls were ready,” he said. “They showed that today. We talked all week about how good O’Fallon is and if we didn’t come in with anything less than our A-game, we would be in trouble. Overall, our girls ran very solid races and the times were fast for this course.”

Patrylak said his No. 1 finisher – Jaycie Hudson – ran “the race of her life” with a time of 18:47.80, good for second place overall. Hudson was second place, while Melissa Spencer was third (18:58.36); and freshman Abby Korak was third (19:15.34). O’Fallon’s Brooke Witzel was the winner of the girls varsity race with a time of 18:38.08.

“It was a great time for her and incredible race for Jaycie Hudson,” he said.

VARSITY GIRLS

Edwardsville, 22; O'Fallon, 41; East St. Louis, 112; Belleville East, 122; Collinsville, 138; Alton, 154; Belleville West, 163

TOP TEN

Brooke Witzel, O'Fallon (18:38.08); Jaycie Hudson, Edwardsville (18:47.80); Melissa Spencer, Edwardsville (18:58.36); Abby Korak, Edwardsville (19:15.34); Abby Schrobligen, Edwardsville (19:21.66); Seleyia Wilson, Belleville East (19:24.22); Kaitlyn Walker, O'Fallon (19:26.40); Julianna Determan, Edwardsville (19:29.89); Maddie Miller, Edwardsville (19:38.20); Emma Jordan, O'Fallon (19:45.63)

Article continues after sponsor message

OTHER AREA RUNNERS

ALTON: Jessica Markel, 26th (22:08.33); Kellie Mans, 28th (22:19.99); Emma Voumard, 30th (22:38.31); Morgan Rauscher, 31st (22:38.44); Tayton Kuebli, 44th (25:04.74)

GRANITE CITY: Chessy Nikonowicz, 22nd (22:08.91); Alexandra McLaren, 42nd (24:33.99)

JV GIRLS

Edwardsville 25; O'Fallon 30; Collinsville 85

TOP TEN

Payton Flowers, Edwardsville (19:53.55); Kennison Adams, Edwardsville (20:18.07); Kaleigh Perrier, O'Fallon (20:20.48); Abby George, O'Fallon (20:23.08); Hannah Stuart, Edwardsville (20:31.68); Janelle Vollmer, O'Fallon (20:35.77); Maddie Collins, O'Fallon (20:38.72); Lorie Cashdollar, Edwardsville (20:40.04); Kiara Delgado, Edwardsville (20:40.98); Kenzi McCormick, O'Fallon (20:44.00)

More like this: