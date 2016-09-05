Listen to the story

FIELD HOCKEY

EDWARDSVILLE WINS TWICE IN TOURNAMENT: The Edwardsville girls team captured a Gateway Field Hockey Classic pool play championship this weekend.

Edwardsville is 4-1-1 after play in the tourney.

Edwardsville’s field hockey team took a pair of 2-0 wins Saturday in the Gateway Classic Tournament at SportPort sports complex in Maryland Heights, Mo.

The Tigers defeated Pembroke Hill of Kansas City, Mo., and Lake Forest Academy of suburban Chicago to finish group play in the tournament. The Tigers finished 2-1 in the tourney.

Rylie Murray and Natalie Nava scored for the Tigers against Pembroke Hill. Veronica Carrow and Olivia Fink each scored against Lake Forest.

Sarah Blume got the shutout in both matches.

