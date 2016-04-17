 

ROCHESTER - Edwardsville’s girls’ softball team pummeled a pair of opponents on Saturday in a round-robin twinbill outing at Rochester.

The Tigers belted Rochester 13-0, led by Rachel Anderson, Sarah Hangsleben and Hayli Green. Anderson was three for four with three home runs and Hangsleben cracked three home runs, while Green was four for four, with a double. Hangsleben had five RBIs in the game, while Anderson contributed four RBIs. Anna Burke and Taryn Brown had two hits in the opener. 

Jordan Garella was the winning pitcher, going five innings and allowing only three hits.

Edwardsville beat Romeoville 6-1 in the second game.

Anderson was two for three with two home runs and three RBIs; Hangsleben was two for three with a double, home run. Jordyn Henricks was the winning pitcher for the Tigers. Hangsleben now has seven home runs for the season. Jennifer Kocevar notched the save for Edwardsville in the second game.     

Edwardsville, 13-2, returns to action with a pair of home games this week. The Tigers entertain Granite City at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and East St. Louis at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

