EDWARDSVILLE 50, HAZELWOOD CENTRAL 24: Edwardsville got out to a 19-4 quarter-time lead, then expanded it to 33-10 at the half to go on to defeat Hazelwood Central 50-24 in the St. Joseph's Shootout in St. Louis County Saturday afternoon.

The win put the Tigers at 16-0, while the Hawks dropped to 6-8.

Makenzie Silvey led EHS with nine points, followed by Kate Martin, Myriah Noodel-Haward and Criste'on Waters with eight each and Rachel Pranger with six. Kelsie Williams led the Hawks 11 points.

The Tigers embark on a busy week next week as they visit Collinsville Tuesday night, visit Belleville Althoff Wednesday and go to Alton as the front half of a girls-boys doubleheader Friday night.