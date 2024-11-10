Popelar Sisters, Jackson Lead Tigers To Best-Ever Team Finish In Girls Class 3A Cross Country Meet, Winding Up Eighth

PEORIA - Madison and Morgan Popelar, along with Willow Jackson, led Edwardsville to a best-ever team finish at the IHSA Class 3A girls state cross country meet, as the Tigers came in eighth at the meet, ran Saturday at Detweiler Park in Peoria.

The state team champion is Barrington, with 130 points, edging out second place Elmhurst York, who had 131 points, who edged out third place Downers Grove North, who had 132 points. Close behind in fourth place was Mt Prospect, who had 142 points, and Batavia rounded out the top five with 148 points. Edwardsville was eighth at 273 points, while O'Fallon came in 26th at 577 points.

The individual champion was Mia Sirois of Barrington, who had a time of 15:53,40, with Karlin Janowski of York second at 16:30.60, in third place was Veronica Znajda of Mt Prospect, who was in at 16:34.80, Maya Ledesma of Minooka was fourth at 16:39.10, and rounding out the top five was Amelia Ojeda of Villa Park Willowbrook, at 16:40.60.

Madison Popelar led the Tigers with a time of 17:3610, with Morgan Popelar right behind at 17:36.80. Jackson came in at 17:40.20, Ella Thompson had a time of 18:22.50, Antonella DeAvila had a time of 18:22.60, Reagan Jumper was in at 18:36.00, and Ava Horsfall was in at 18:39.60.

Rodgers, Davis, Lead Way For Tigers As Edwardsville Finishes 13th At State Class 3A Cross Country Meet

PEORIA - Gavin Rodgers and Hugh Davis led the way for Edwardsville as the Tigers finished 13th at the IHSA Class 3A state cross country meet held on Saturday afternoon at Detweiler Park in Peoria.

Downers Grove North won the team title with 83 points, with Plainfield North in second with 154 points, Plainfield South came in third with 248 points, Lake Zurich came in fourth with 284 points, and Elmhurst York rounded out the top five with 289 points. Edwardsville came in 13th with 358 points, and O'Fallon was 24th at 529 points.

Ben Crane of Winnetka New Trier was the individual champions, having a time of 14:03.40, with Grant Schroder of Downers North second at 14:11.80, third place went to Barrington's Joe Bregenzer at 14:12.60, Philip Cupial of Downers North was fourth at 14:12.70, and Dylan Maloney of Plainfield South rounded out the top five at 14:15.50.

Rodgers came in at 14:41.30, with Davis coming in at exactly 15:00.00, Colin Thomas was in at 15:14.10, Jackson Amick had a time of 15:30,00, Colin Luitjohan was home at 15:31.90, Taylor Davis had a time of 15:41.90, and Cooper Wittek was in at 15:49.10.

In addition, Granite City's Landon Harris, the area's lone individual, had a time of 15:05.20.

