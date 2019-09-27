EDWARDSVILLE – The Edwardsville High School girls volleyball team got off to a fast start, dominating the first set, then held off a determined Belleville East side in the second set to take a 25-6, 25-21 Southwestern Conference win over the Lancers Thursday evening at Lucco-Jackson Gym.

The Tigers jumped out to a big early lead in the opener, then hung tough in the second to take the win.

“I was very proud of the girls,” Edwardsville head coach Lisa Orlet said. “I think that Belleville East was facing a little adversity tonight, so we didn’t see their whole game, and I was proud of the fact that the girls came out high energy, and were ready to play their game from start to finish. But Belleville East got it together and fought hard that second set. You can’t underestimate anybody in this conference. It’s a really strong year, so it’s fun.”

The Tigers got off to a slow start at Belleville West on Tuesday evening before pulling out a three-set win, and the team set a goal of avoiding that against East. Mission accomplished.

“Absolutely,” Orlet said. “We regrouped at practice, and kind of set some goals for ourselves about bringing the energy. And Belleville West wanted us; there’s no question they wanted to take Edwardsville down, and they almost did. Sometimes when you win in those situations, you don’t learn from it, and our girls were determined to make sure that they didn’t let themselves get into runs against other teams, so that was their goal tonight, is not let any other teams have runs on them. It’s working.”

And in the second set, when East was threatening to take over control of the match, Alexa Harris, Storm Suhre and Maddie Isringhausen were there to help the Tigers weather the storm and regain control.

“Right, absolutely,” Orlet said. “East started moving the ball around, and it was working for them. But I was really kind of pleased that you could count on the girls to put the ball away, and get to find out for us, even though the play might have been out of the system. So, they did well.”

The Tigers started the match out with Morgan Tulacro serving up the match’s first five points, aided by a solo block from Lexie Curtis, a combined block by Curtis and Suhre and an ace before the Lancers scored their first point. Edwardsville immediately got the ball back, and Harris served up back-to-back points, helped by a Tulacro kill that made it 8-1, forcing the Lancers to call time out. After an exchange of points, Emma Garner served up another two points before a side out gave East back the ball at 11-3. The Tigers then got another side out to make it 12-3, and Lexie Griffin served up two more points before the Lancers got the ball back at 14-4. Another exchange of points made it 16-5 Edwardsville before Rihanna Huebner served up seven points in a row, helped by a pair of Harris kills and consecutive aces to make it 23-5 before a Kylee Crowder kill got the Lancers the ball back at 23-6. The Tigers then scored the set’s final two points, with Tulacro serving an ace to end the set 25-6 for Edwardsville.

The Tigers jumped out to a 3-1 lead in the second set before East got a kill from Cami Augustine and a Tiger error to take their first lead of the evening at 4-3. But Edwardsville tied the game on a Curtis kill, and with Garner serving, Curtis and Huebner combined on a block that gave the Tigers the lead back at 5-4. Garner served up three more points to make it 8-4 before the Lancers regained the ball, and after an exchange of points that made the score 12-7, Edwardsville scored twice in a row to make it 14-7, causing a Lancer time out. Another exchange made the score 17-10 before East went on their longest run of the match, with Kate Trickey serving up four points in a row to cut the Tiger lead to 17-14 before Edwardsville regained the ball. Curtis made a nifty tip that got in to make it 19-15 for the Tigers, and an exchange of points brought it to match point at 24-20. After the Lancers made it 24-21, Suhre’s kill deflected out of bounds to give the Tigers the set and match 25-21.

Harris and Isringhausen had five kills each for the Tigers, while Suhre had four kills, Kaitlyn Conway had five digs, with Garner and Isringhausen four each, Tulacro had 12 assists, while Griffin had six, Suhre had four blocks, with Curtis having three, and Huebner served up nine points, while Tulacro had eight, with both having a pair of aces.

Edwardsville is now 14-2 overall on the season, 4-0 in the SWC, and faces a big week coming up, hosting O’Fallon on Tuesday before going to Cor Jesu Academy in Affton, Mo., to face the St. Louis area's top-ranked large school in the Chargers, before playing in a tournament in St. Charles next weekend. The Cor Jesu match could be a blockbuster match, and Orlet knows that her team will be ready to go.

“It’s gonna be fun,” Orlet said. “We’re really looking forward to it. A lot of good talent on that side of the river, so we’re excited to meet the challenge so close to home before we head to Chicago.”

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

