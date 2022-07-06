EDWARDSVILLE - From July 25th to the 31st, Edwardsville High School will host the Edwardsville Futures Tennis Tournament. It's one of the only local professional tournaments around and has been a part of Pro Circuit for 11 years now.

Not only will the tournament have a great impact on the sport around the 618 area code, but it will also do wonders for local businesses and overall boost Edwardsville's already booming economy.

This tournament brings in players from all over the world who will be staying at local hotels, supporting local restaurants and businesses, and overall enjoying their time in Edwardsville.

"It's about a quarter of a million dollars overall," EHS head tennis coach Dave Lipe said. He said that's the case yearly based on an economic study that is done. He's looking forward to having that kind of impact on the community again for the tournament's 11th year.

The almost week-long event will also bring in plenty of fans/spectators who will spend their money at the tournament and around town.

"People come here from all over the world and they can't believe the community, the restaurants, the school district. People can't believe that it's just a high school."

This tournament wouldn't really be possible if it wasn't for the new-and-improved tennis facility at Edwardsville High School.

"It was always our aim to have the best high school tennis facility that we can provide," Lipe said.

As Lipe put it, he not only wants to have one of the best high school tennis facilities in the St. Louis region, but one of the best in a couple of states.

Not only is this tournament for the players and the spectators, but it's also for the community.

Unlike most Pro Circuit tournaments, this one is more family-centric with nightly events throughout the tournament.

"It's a tournament that involves the community in a number of ways," Lipe says.

The opening night of the Futures will be Kids Night where kids of all ages are welcomed to a free tennis clinic hosted by Edwardsville Tennis Academy and Tiger Tennis Camps.

Wednesday, July 27th will be Diversity Day. The 28th is a day with Mitch n' Friends and finally, the 29th is Fan Appreciation Night.

Edwardsville Township fans will receive free admittance all day for all matches including the Friday night doubles final.

The tournament will wrap up with Championship Sunday on July 31st.

Heading into its 11th year, Lipe says that it's his goal to make sure the tournament is always better than the year prior. He said that this year he's focusing more on the fans and the community.

"I think Edwardsville is the perfect size town to host one of these Futures events," Lipe said.

