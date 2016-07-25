EDWARDSVILLE – The final qualifying singles match pairings were determined Sunday on Day 2 of the $25,000 Edwardsville Futures tennis tournament Presented by the EGHM Foundation; play was held at the Edwardsville High School tennis center and at SIU-Edwardsville courts.

Tournament director Dave Lipe said matches today were not to start before 10 a.m. because of wet courts, which will put matches back some throughout the day. He expected matches to end by about 2 p.m. today.

Here are Sunday's results; all matches are best-of-three sets and are presented in bracket order:

QUALIFYING – SECOND ROUND

Mico Santiago def. Warren Race 6-1, 6-0; Grayson Goldin def. Jake Jacoby 6-2, 6-4; John McNally def. Dominik Koepfer 6-4, 1-6, 6-4; Nicholas Hu def. George Goldhoff 6-2, 3-6, 6-1; Mwendwa Mbithi def. Collin Johns 6-3, 6-4; Dragos Ignat def. Roy Smith 7-6 (7-5), 6-1; Vasil Kirkov def. Julian Childers 6-1, 7-5; Sameer Kumar def. Martin Redlicki 6-4, 6-4

Daniel Hobart def. Nathan Ponwith 6-2, 6-2; Jesus Bandres def. Jonathan Chang 6-1, 5-1; Dane Webb def. Justin Roberts 6-1, 1-6, 6-3; Josh Silverstein def. Alexander Knight 6-4, 6-2; Kyle Mautner def. Felix Corwin 6-1, 7-5; Justin Zlobinsky def. William Griffith 6-1, 5-7, 7-5; Emil Reinberg def. Jose Moreno 6-4, 7-5; Jonathan Ho def. Josh Hagar 7-6 (7-5), 6-1

Today's final qualifying matches were scheduled to begin at 8:15 a.m. at the EHS tennis center; rain or weather conditions, however, could alter the schedule. Play in the main draws of singles and doubles is slated to begin Tuesday. In addition to today's matches, Mitch N' Friends will hold its Night at the Futures event at the EHS center at 6:30 p.m. this evening; the event will introduce tennis to special-needs individuals. More information is available at the Mitch N' Friends Facebook page, www.facebook.com/Mitch-N-Friends

Here is today's schedule:

EHS Court 1: Mwendwa Mbithi (USA) vs. Dragos Ignat (Romania), 8:15; John McNally (USA) vs. Nicholas Hu (USA).

EHS Court 2: Vasil Kirkov (USA) vs. Sameer Kumar (USA), 8:15; Mico Santiago (USA) vs. Grayson Goldin (USA).

EHS Court 3: Daniel Hobart (Australia) vs. Jesus Bandres (Venezuela)

EHS Court 4: Dane Webb (USA) vs. Josh Silverstein (USA)

EHS Court 5: Kyle Mautner (USA) vs. Julian Zlobinsky (USA)

EHS Court 6: Emil Reinberg (USA) vs. Jonathan Ho (USA)

More information on the tournament and the daily schedule can be found at www.edwardsvillefutures.com

